Contractors work on a new 1,428-person annual training/mobilization dining facility Dec. 3, 2018, in the 2400 block at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project, coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is being constructed by contractor L.S. Black Constructors of St. Paul, Minn., and is supposed to be completed in late 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2018 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 00:44 Photo ID: 8151438 VIRIN: 181203-A-OK556-6057 Resolution: 5353x3569 Size: 2.5 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — December [Image 25 of 25], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.