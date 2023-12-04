Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December [Image 18 of 25]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on a new 1,428-person annual training/mobilization dining facility Dec. 3, 2018, in the 2400 block at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project, coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is being constructed by contractor L.S. Black Constructors of St. Paul, Minn., and is supposed to be completed in late 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    dining facility construction

