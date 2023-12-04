This Month in Fort McCoy History — December

Soldiers with the 426th Regional Training Institute (Wisconsin Military Academy) render honors to former President George Herbert Walker Bush on Dec. 6, 2018, with a 21-gun artillery salute at the Parade Field at Fort McCoy, Wis. In accordance with Army Regulation 600-25, guns were fired at one-minute intervals. On Nov. 30, the 41st president of the United States, President George H.W. Bush, passed away at his home in Houston, Texas. In accordance with the Presidential Executive Order published on Dec. 1, all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government were closed on Wednesday, Dec. 5, as a mark of respect to the former president. In honor and tribute to the memory of the former president, the flag of the United States was lowered to half-staff on Dec. 1, and will remain as such until sunset on Dec. 30. On Dec. 6, the former president was buried on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. At Army installations around the world, a 21-gun salute was held at noon local time. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

