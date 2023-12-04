Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December [Image 20 of 25]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A student in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 19-01 completes a ruck march in snowshoes during course training Dec. 13, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2018
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 00:44
    VIRIN: 181213-A-OK556-1861
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — December [Image 25 of 25], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    Cold-Weather Operations Course

