This Month in Fort McCoy History — December

This is a screen shot of a news clipping of a part of Page 4 of the Dec. 24, 1943, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. During that time, the installation was busy preparing troops for fighting in World War II. (U.S. Army Photo)

