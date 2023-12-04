Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December [Image 15 of 25]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — December

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a screen shot of a news clipping of a part of Page 4 of the Dec. 24, 1943, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. During that time, the installation was busy preparing troops for fighting in World War II. (U.S. Army Photo)

