Contractors work on a new 1,428-person annual training/mobilization dining facility Dec. 3, 2018, in the 2400 block at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project, coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is being constructed by contractor L.S. Black Constructors of St. Paul, Minn., and is supposed to be completed in late 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 00:44
|Photo ID:
|8151439
|VIRIN:
|181203-A-OK556-4316
|Resolution:
|5596x3731
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — December [Image 25 of 25], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This Month in Fort McCoy History — December 2023
