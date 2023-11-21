U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Mansfield, 23rd Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks at 23rd SFS military working dog Don’s retirement at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. Don completed numerous stateside missions in support of the President and Vice President of the United States, U.S. secret service, Department of State and other dignitaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8149910
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-BU839-4999
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.86 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD Don retires to furever home [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT