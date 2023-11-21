U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Mansfield, 23rd Security Forces Squadron commander, presents Don, 23rd SFS MWD with a bone after his retirement ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. Airmen accompanied MWD Don during his retirement event to recognize his four years of distinguished service in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8149909
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-BU839-8106
|Resolution:
|7876x5251
|Size:
|26.53 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD Don retires to furever home [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
