U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Mansfield, 23rd Security Forces Squadron commander, presents Don, 23rd SFS MWD with a bone after his retirement ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. Airmen accompanied MWD Don during his retirement event to recognize his four years of distinguished service in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 11:57 Photo ID: 8149909 VIRIN: 231013-F-BU839-8106 Resolution: 7876x5251 Size: 26.53 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD Don retires to furever home [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.