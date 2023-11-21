Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD Don retires to furever home [Image 4 of 7]

    MWD Don retires to furever home

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a retirement for Don, 23rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. Don conducted numerous stateside bomb threat responses, supporting local law enforcement officials in safely securing childcare facilities, schools, and college campuses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    This work, MWD Don retires to furever home [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

