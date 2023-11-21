U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a retirement for Don, 23rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. Don conducted numerous stateside bomb threat responses, supporting local law enforcement officials in safely securing childcare facilities, schools, and college campuses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8149907
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-BU839-3656
|Resolution:
|7536x5059
|Size:
|23.25 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD Don retires to furever home [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT