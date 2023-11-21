MWD Don retires to furever home

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Mansfield, 23rd Security Forces Squadron commander, presents an Honorary Meritorious Service Medal to Don, 23rd SFS military working dog, with Staff Sgt. Brady Sloup, 23rd SFS kennel master, during Don’s retirement at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. The military medal is presented to any member of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by providing outstanding service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

