MWD Don retires to furever home

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brady Sloup, 23rd Security Forces military working dog handler, smiles for a photo with Don, 23rd SFS MWD, following Don’s retirement ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. Don will go home and remain under the care of Sloup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
