U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brady Sloup, 23rd Security Forces military working dog handler, smiles for a photo with Don, 23rd SFS MWD, following Don’s retirement ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. Don will go home and remain under the care of Sloup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 11:57 Photo ID: 8149908 VIRIN: 231013-F-BU839-4508 Resolution: 7836x5224 Size: 23.46 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD Don retires to furever home [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.