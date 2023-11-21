U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Mansfield, 23rd Security Forces Squadron commander, left, stands next to Staff Sgt. Brady Sloup, 23rd SFS military working dog handler, right, during MWD Don’s retirement ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. After four years of service, Don retired and will spend the rest of his life under the care of Sloup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 11:57 Photo ID: 8149905 VIRIN: 231013-F-BU839-6905 Resolution: 8085x5390 Size: 26.47 MB Location: VALDOSTA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD Don retiries to furever home [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.