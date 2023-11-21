Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD Don retiries to furever home [Image 2 of 7]

    MWD Don retiries to furever home

    VALDOSTA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Mansfield, 23rd Security Forces Squadron commander, left, stands next to Staff Sgt. Brady Sloup, 23rd SFS military working dog handler, right, during MWD Don’s retirement ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 13, 2023. After four years of service, Don retired and will spend the rest of his life under the care of Sloup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

