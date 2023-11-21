Staff Sgt. Jonathan Sanders, 349th Air Refueling Squadron evaluations non-commissioned officer in charge, shows Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass the boom station on a KC-46A Pegasus Nov. 29, 2023, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. During her visit, Bass heard from the teams that keep the Pegasus in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8149902
|VIRIN:
|291123-F-MM027-1300
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits McConnell [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McConnell Airmen show base initiatives to CMSAF
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT