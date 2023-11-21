Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits McConnell [Image 5 of 7]

    CMSAF visits McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks at an all-call Nov. 29, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Bass discussed the future for the Air Force and addressed Team McConnell’s questions and concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 12:00
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
    CMSAF
    22ARW
    Team McConnell
    931ARW

