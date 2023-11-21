Col. Cory Damon, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, right, greets Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass Nov. 28, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. During her visit to McConnell, Bass met with Airmen, toured a KC-46A Pegasus and held an all-call for the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 12:00 Photo ID: 8149896 VIRIN: 281123-F-MM027-1004 Resolution: 5816x3877 Size: 2.3 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits McConnell [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.