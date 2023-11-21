Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass met with junior Airmen for breakfast Nov. 29, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. During her visit to McConnell, Bass met with Airmen, toured a KC-46A Pegasus and held an all-call for the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8149897
|VIRIN:
|291123-F-MM027-1048
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits McConnell [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McConnell Airmen show base initiatives to CMSAF
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT