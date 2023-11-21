Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits McConnell [Image 3 of 7]

    CMSAF visits McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Grant Meadows, 22nd Maintenance Group commander, right, and Col. Brent Toth, middle, 22nd Operations Group commander walks with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, left, into a KC-46A hanger at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Nov. 29, 2023. During her visit, Bass heard from the teams that keep the Pegasus in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)

    This work, CMSAF visits McConnell [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell Airmen show base initiatives to CMSAF

    CMSAF
    22ARW
    Team McConnell
    931ARW

