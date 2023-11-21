Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass takes a photo with Annie Carroll, 22nd and 722nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron True North clinical social worker, Nov. 29, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Agencies from around base met with Bass to discuss their different programs and how they help members of Team McConnell increase resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 12:00 Photo ID: 8149899 VIRIN: 291123-F-MM027-1106 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.07 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits McConnell [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.