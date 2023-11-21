Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief master sergeant selects [Image 6 of 6]

    Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief master sergeant selects

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, U.S. Forces Japan senior enlisted leader, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Diane Brown Trent, U.S. Forces Japan Command Center superintendent, during a chief master sergeant selection tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force officials selected 506 Air Force senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,249 eligible for a selection rate of 22.5 percent in the 23E9 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

    Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sergeant selects

