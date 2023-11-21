Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief master sergeant selects

Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, U.S. Forces Japan senior enlisted leader, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Diane Brown Trent, U.S. Forces Japan Command Center superintendent, during a chief master sergeant selection tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force officials selected 506 Air Force senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,249 eligible for a selection rate of 22.5 percent in the 23E9 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

