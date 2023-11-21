A Yokota Chiefs Group member presents a bottle of champagne to Senior Master Sgt. Danielle Hilliard, 374th Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services flight superintendent, during a chief master sergeant selection tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. The Yokota Chiefs Group accompanied base leaders as they traveled across the base to surprise and celebrate the selection of seven senior enlisted members to the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 18:35 Photo ID: 8148700 VIRIN: 231130-F-QX174-1173 Resolution: 2679x1866 Size: 604.63 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief master sergeant selects [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.