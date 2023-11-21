The Yokota Chiefs Group and senior leaders traveled across Yokota Air Base to surprise and celebrate the selection of seven senior enlisted members to the rank of chief master sergeant yesterday.
Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank, making up 1% of the USAF enlisted forces. Air Force officials selected 506 Air Force senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,249 eligible, with a selection rate of 22.5 percent during this year’s promotion cycle, including supplemental promotion opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 18:35
|Story ID:
|459002
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sergeant selects, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT