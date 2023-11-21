Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sergeant selects

    Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, U.S. Forces Japan senior enlisted leader,...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.01.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Yokota Chiefs Group and senior leaders traveled across Yokota Air Base to surprise and celebrate the selection of seven senior enlisted members to the rank of chief master sergeant yesterday.

    Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank, making up 1% of the USAF enlisted forces. Air Force officials selected 506 Air Force senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,249 eligible, with a selection rate of 22.5 percent during this year’s promotion cycle, including supplemental promotion opportunities.

