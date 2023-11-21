Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief master sergeant selects

Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, U.S. Forces Japan senior enlisted leader,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Hannah Bean | Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, U.S. Forces Japan senior enlisted leader, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Diane Brown Trent, U.S. Forces Japan Command Center superintendent, during a chief master sergeant selection tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force officials selected 506 Air Force senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,249 eligible for a selection rate of 22.5 percent in the 23E9 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean) see less | View Image Page

The Yokota Chiefs Group and senior leaders traveled across Yokota Air Base to surprise and celebrate the selection of seven senior enlisted members to the rank of chief master sergeant yesterday.



Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank, making up 1% of the USAF enlisted forces. Air Force officials selected 506 Air Force senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,249 eligible, with a selection rate of 22.5 percent during this year’s promotion cycle, including supplemental promotion opportunities.