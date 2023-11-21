Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway (right), U.S. Forces Japan senior enlisted leader, takes a photo of Senior Master Sgt. Charles Murphy, 374th Medical Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, and his spouse during a chief master sergeant selection tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Seven senior enlisted members from Team Yokota Air Base were selected to pin on chief master sergeant this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)
This work, Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief master sergeant selects [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief Master Sergeant selects
