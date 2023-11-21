Yokota celebrates 2023 Chief master sergeant selects

Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn (center), 374th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Charles Murphy (left), 374th Medical Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Senior Master Sgt. Cassandra Cruz (right), 374th Operational Medical Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, during a chief master sergeant selection tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank, making up the top 1% of the Enlisted Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hannah Bean)

Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP