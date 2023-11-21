Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th Training Wing command chief, serves meat to students during Thanksgiving lunch at the Western Winds Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 23, 2023. Washington served service members and interacted with them during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D’Errico)

