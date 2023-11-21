Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals [Image 3 of 10]

    Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Anita Sims, 17th Contracting Squadron commander, prepares to serve lunch Thanksgiving day at the Western Winds Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 23, 2023. Sims and other permanent party members of the 17th Training Wing showed their appreciation for service members in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Thanksgiving
    17 TRW
    Taking Care of Our Airmen
    Joint Environment of Excellence

