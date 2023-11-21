Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals

The 17th Training Wing hosted an annual Thanksgiving Meal Service event for service members and students at the Western Winds Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 23.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to get out of their houses or dormitories to break bread with leadership,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Nolan, 17th Communication Squadron senior enlisted leader. “That’s what it's all about, spending time with friends, family and teammates.”

Commanders and senior enlisted leaders all across the base supported those who spent their Thanksgiving at Goodfellow, giving back to students and members with an opportunity to take a break from work or training and be able to delight in a festive meal.

“It was nice to see all my leadership in a different environment,” said Army Pvt. Jordan Bangor, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion student. “Serving food, eating and talking with soldiers, shows us their compassion and dedication.”

The 17th TRW command team also served breakfast to the 17th Security Forces Squadron early Thanksgiving morning to include them in the day’s festivities.

“We want all our teammates to know that we are here to support them,” said Col. Angelina Magiunness, 17th TRW commander. “Our defenders support our mission, holiday or not and we’re here to do the same for them.”

