    Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals [Image 9 of 10]

    Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Ms. Keisha Singletary, Western Winds Dining Facility food operations manager, prepares volunteers to serve lunch on Thanksgiving day at the Western Winds Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 23, 2023. Volunteers had to wear a chef's coat and hat to adhere to the food safety regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 8144442
    VIRIN: 231123-F-TB914-2098
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 526.3 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
