Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals

Ms. Keisha Singletary, Western Winds Dining Facility food operations manager, prepares volunteers to serve lunch on Thanksgiving day at the Western Winds Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 23, 2023. Volunteers had to wear a chef's coat and hat to adhere to the food safety regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D’Errico)

