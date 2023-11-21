U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, carves roast beef during Thanksgiving lunch at the Western Winds Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 23, 2023. Corbett and other leaders across the base volunteered to serve 17th TRW permanent party members and students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D’Errico)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 17:53 Photo ID: 8144441 VIRIN: 231123-F-TB914-2044 Resolution: 3024x2016 Size: 672.66 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.