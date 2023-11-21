Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals [Image 6 of 10]

    Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Jacob Stallings, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion executive officer, left, and Staff. Sgt Peter Martin, 344th MI Battalion platoon advisor, right, volunteer during a Thanksgiving lunch at the Western Winds Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 23, 2023. Leaders from all over the base came together to show the students their appreciation for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    This work, Goodfellow hosts annual Thanksgiving meals [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

