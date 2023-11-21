Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission [Image 5 of 5]

    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Colin Rose, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s chief of quality assurance, briefs a group of Polish military personnel at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, to help them better understand how an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite operates. The Polish logistics support workforce who visited Leghorn are set to take responsibility of the new APS-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. They came to Leghorn to see what a well-managed APS-2 worksite looks like. (Photo by Maj. Duane Dumlao)

    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission

