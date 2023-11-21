Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Colin Rose, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s chief of quality assurance, briefs a group of Polish military personnel at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, to help them better understand how an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite operates. The Polish logistics support workforce who visited Leghorn are set to take responsibility of the new APS-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. They came to Leghorn to see what a well-managed APS-2 worksite looks like. (Photo by Maj. Duane Dumlao)

Date Taken: 11.30.2023
Location: LIVORNO, IT
Hometown: POWIDZ, WP, PL