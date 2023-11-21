Carlo Franchini, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s deputy director of supply at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, shows a group of Polish air force personnel how Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 supply items are inventoried prior to transport or while in storage. The Polish logistics support workforce who visited Leghorn are set to take responsibility of the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. They visited AFSBn-Africa and the APS-2 worksite at Leghorn to get a taste of what an APS-2 operation looks like and what that all entails. (Photo by Maj. Duane Dumlao)
Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission
