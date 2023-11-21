Carlo Franchini, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s deputy director of supply at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, shows a group of Polish air force personnel how Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 supply items are inventoried prior to transport or while in storage. The Polish logistics support workforce who visited Leghorn are set to take responsibility of the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. They visited AFSBn-Africa and the APS-2 worksite at Leghorn to get a taste of what an APS-2 operation looks like and what that all entails. (Photo by Maj. Duane Dumlao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 06:45 Photo ID: 8143542 VIRIN: 231130-A-SM279-3565 Resolution: 3549x2513 Size: 2.32 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Hometown: POWIDZ, WP, PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.