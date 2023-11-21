Robert Guess, the support operations director for Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, provides a capabilities briefing to a group of Polish military personnel who visited Leghorn recently to get a better understanding of how an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite operates. The Polish logistics support workforce who visited Leghorn are set to take responsibility of the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. (Photo by Harvey Clark)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 06:45
|Photo ID:
|8143543
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-SM279-7612
|Resolution:
|3963x2489
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Hometown:
|POWIDZ, WP, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT