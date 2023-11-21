Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission

Robert Guess, the support operations director for Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, provides a capabilities briefing to a group of Polish military personnel who visited Leghorn recently to get a better understanding of how an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite operates. The Polish logistics support workforce who visited Leghorn are set to take responsibility of the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. (Photo by Harvey Clark)

