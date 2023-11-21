Thomas Kilian, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s director of supply, briefs a group of Polish military personnel on logistics and supply operations at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. The team from AFSBn-Africa recently hosted the Polish logistics support workforce to show them how an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite operates, as they will be assuming day-to-day operational responsibility of the new APS-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. (Photo by Maj. Duane Dumlao)
Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission
