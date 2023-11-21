Thomas Kilian, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa’s director of supply, briefs a group of Polish military personnel on logistics and supply operations at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. The team from AFSBn-Africa recently hosted the Polish logistics support workforce to show them how an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite operates, as they will be assuming day-to-day operational responsibility of the new APS-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. (Photo by Maj. Duane Dumlao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 06:45 Photo ID: 8143544 VIRIN: 231130-A-SM279-1982 Resolution: 3685x2490 Size: 1.8 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Hometown: POWIDZ, WP, PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.