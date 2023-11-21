Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission [Image 1 of 5]

    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, Lt. Col. Alex Amato, leads a discussion with his battalion’s counterparts from the Polish air force at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, recently. The Polish logistics support workforce who visited Leghorn are set to take responsibility of the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. They visited AFSBn-Africa and the APS-2 worksite at Leghorn to get a firsthand look at what a well-managed and well-maintained APS-2 worksite looks like. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 06:45
    Photo ID: 8143541
    VIRIN: 231130-A-SM279-3232
    Resolution: 3467x2234
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Hometown: POWIDZ, WP, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission
    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission
    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission
    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission
    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT