The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, Lt. Col. Alex Amato, leads a discussion with his battalion’s counterparts from the Polish air force at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, recently. The Polish logistics support workforce who visited Leghorn are set to take responsibility of the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. They visited AFSBn-Africa and the APS-2 worksite at Leghorn to get a firsthand look at what a well-managed and well-maintained APS-2 worksite looks like. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 06:45 Photo ID: 8143541 VIRIN: 231130-A-SM279-3232 Resolution: 3467x2234 Size: 1.16 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Hometown: POWIDZ, WP, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.