The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, Lt. Col. Alex Amato, leads a discussion with his battalion’s counterparts from the Polish air force at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, recently. The Polish logistics support workforce who visited Leghorn are set to take responsibility of the new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, in the next year or two. They visited AFSBn-Africa and the APS-2 worksite at Leghorn to get a firsthand look at what a well-managed and well-maintained APS-2 worksite looks like. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Polish airmen visit APS-2 site in Italy to see what right looks like, prepare for their mission
