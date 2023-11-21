U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Wilderness, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron F-35A Lightning II dedicated crew chief, pulls the chocks from an F-35A Lightning II during a hot-pit refuel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. During hot-pit refuels crew chiefs remain in communication with the pilot, along with opening fuel panels and attaching hoses to the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 15:56 Photo ID: 8142774 VIRIN: 231128-F-MG692-1100 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 1.62 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.