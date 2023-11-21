Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance [Image 6 of 6]

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Wilderness, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron F-35A Lightning II dedicated crew chief, pulls the chocks from an F-35A Lightning II during a hot-pit refuel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. During hot-pit refuels crew chiefs remain in communication with the pilot, along with opening fuel panels and attaching hoses to the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
