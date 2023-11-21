U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ricky Morales, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, assists in hot-pit refueling an F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. The 325th LRS petroleum, oils and lubricants flight delivers thousands of gallons of fuel that is tested at least three times to ensure the highest possible quality for the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|11.28.2023
|11.29.2023 15:56
|8142771
|231128-F-MG692-1080
|4128x2752
|1.43 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance
