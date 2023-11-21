Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance [Image 1 of 6]

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson George-Lavery, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, waits to conduct hot-pit refueling at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. The 325th LRS conducts regular hot-pit refueling after Tyndall received its first F-35A Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 15:56
    Photo ID: 8142769
    VIRIN: 231128-F-MG692-1008
    Resolution: 4128x2452
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance

    POL
    325th FW
    Team Tyndall
    325th LRS

