U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson George-Lavery, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, waits to conduct hot-pit refueling at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. The 325th LRS conducts regular hot-pit refueling after Tyndall received its first F-35A Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance
