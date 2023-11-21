From right, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ricky Morales and Senior Airman Austin Smith, both 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operators, verify information on a fuel receipt during a hot-pit refuel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. To help maintain accountability of fuel consumption, receipts are generated for every refuel to keep track of how much fuel is sold and to which unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 15:56 Photo ID: 8142773 VIRIN: 231128-F-MG692-1094 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 1.51 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.