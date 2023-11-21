Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance [Image 4 of 6]

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carlos Ramos, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron F-35A Lightning II assistant dedicated crew chief, controls the fuel pump during a hot-pit refueling at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. During a hot-pit refuel, jet engines remain running and the pilot remains in the cockpit while in communication with the crew chief to monitor fuel levels and any other pertinent information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 15:56
    Photo ID: 8142772
    VIRIN: 231128-F-MG692-1090
    Resolution: 4125x2576
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance
    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance
    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance
    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance
    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance
    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POL
    325th FW
    Team Tyndall
    325th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT