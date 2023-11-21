Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance [Image 2 of 6]

    325th LRS POL: The lifeblood of air dominance

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A fuel gauge reads current fuel distribution during hot-pit refueling at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. Hot-pit refueling enables aircraft to land for a short period of time to receive additional fuel before taking off and continuing a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

