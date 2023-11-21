CNO and MCPON visit Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Akira Saito, commander in chief of Self-Defense Fleet, during a visit to Funakoshi Base in Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 23. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visited 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

