CNO and MCPON visit Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visits with Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a ship visit, Nov. 23. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visited John Finn and other 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

