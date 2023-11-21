CNO and MCPON visit Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks before reenlisting Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Nov. 23. CNO and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea served Thanksgiving dinner to Sailors and their families aboard the ship during their visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

