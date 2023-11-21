YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti serves Thanksgiving dinner to Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Nov. 23. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visited Reagan and other 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 07:45 Photo ID: 8137346 VIRIN: 231123-N-UD469-1626 Resolution: 4796x3197 Size: 1.31 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO and MCPON visit Japan [Image 19 of 19], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.