    CNO and MCPON visit Japan [Image 16 of 19]

    CNO and MCPON visit Japan

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti eats Thanksgiving dinner with Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Nov. 23. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visited Reagan and other 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 07:45
    Photo ID: 8137351
    VIRIN: 231123-N-UD469-1767
    Resolution: 5733x3822
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
