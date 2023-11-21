YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 23, 2023) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea has Thanksgiving dinner with Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Nov. 23. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Honea visited Reagan and other 7th Fleet commands to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 07:45 Photo ID: 8137347 VIRIN: 231123-N-UD469-1670 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.42 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO and MCPON visit Japan [Image 19 of 19], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.