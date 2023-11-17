USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 10

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Kodeye Gaye, from
Jacksonville, Fla., looks through “big eyes” while standing lookout watch on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. Daniel Inouye is conducting integrated training exercises as a part of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG) 9 in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8133195
|VIRIN:
|231110-N-RH447-1059
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|359.09 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
