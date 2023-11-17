USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 9

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christian Quackinbush, from Bloomfield, N.M., slacks off a mooring bollard while getting underway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) at Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 09, 2023. Daniel Inouye is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

