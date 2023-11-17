Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 9 [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 9

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christian Quackinbush, from Bloomfield, N.M., slacks off a mooring bollard while getting underway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) at Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 09, 2023. Daniel Inouye is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

    This work, USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 9 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Ocean
    integration
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    Daniel Inouye
    CSG 9
    CSG 15

