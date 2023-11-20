USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 5

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Phillip Fenti, from National City, Calif., performs maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Nov. 5, 2023. Daniel Inouye is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

