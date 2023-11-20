Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 5 [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 5

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Phillip Fenti, from National City, Calif., performs maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Nov. 5, 2023. Daniel Inouye is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

    Pacific Ocean
    integration
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    Daniel Inouye
    CSG 9
    CSG 15

