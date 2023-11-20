PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and ships assigned to Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG) 9 sail in formation in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG 9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 01:07 Photo ID: 8133192 VIRIN: 231110-N-RH447-1018 Resolution: 4725x2658 Size: 275.08 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG 9 Sailing in Formation [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.