PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and ships assigned to Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG) 9 sail in formation in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG 9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8133192
|VIRIN:
|231110-N-RH447-1018
|Resolution:
|4725x2658
|Size:
|275.08 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSG 9 Sailing in Formation [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
