    CSG 9 Sailing in Formation [Image 4 of 7]

    CSG 9 Sailing in Formation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and ships assigned to Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG) 9 sail in formation in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2023. CSG 9 is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 01:07
    VIRIN: 231110-N-RH447-1018
    Resolution: 4725x2658
