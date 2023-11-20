PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 6, 2023) U.S. Sailors splice lines prior to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) pulling into San Diego, Nov. 6, 2023. Daniel Inouye is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tinker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 01:07 Photo ID: 8133191 VIRIN: 231106-N-RH447-1019 Resolution: 4971x3541 Size: 445.49 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 6 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.