USS Daniel Inouye Nov. 6

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 6, 2023) U.S. Sailors splice lines prior to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) pulling into San Diego, Nov. 6, 2023. Daniel Inouye is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tinker)
